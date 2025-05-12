Danville man arrested by Harrodsburg PD Published 11:12 am Monday, May 12, 2025

A Danville man was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a local residence, according to a statement released by the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Pernell Doneghy, of Danville, was taken into custody after officers seized suspected marijuana, cocaine, firearms, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency during the operation.

The warrant was executed as part of an investigation led by Officer Price of the Harrodsburg Police Department, with assistance from Officer Mical and deputies from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains open and ongoing, with additional charges and arrests pending, authorities said.

In a statement, Harrodsburg Police thanked the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and emphasized their continued commitment to regional safety efforts.

“We will continue to work together to keep our communities safe,” the department said.