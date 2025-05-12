Danville man arrested by Harrodsburg PD

Published 11:12 am Monday, May 12, 2025

By joselylabarrere

Items seized by police included marijuana, cocaine, U.S. currency and firearms. (Photo submitted)

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

 

A Danville man was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a local residence, according to a statement released by the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Email newsletter signup

Pernell Doneghy, of Danville, was taken into custody after officers seized suspected marijuana, cocaine, firearms, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency during the operation.

The warrant was executed as part of an investigation led by Officer Price of the Harrodsburg Police Department, with assistance from Officer Mical and deputies from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains open and ongoing, with additional charges and arrests pending, authorities said.

In a statement, Harrodsburg Police thanked the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and emphasized their continued commitment to regional safety efforts.

“We will continue to work together to keep our communities safe,” the department said.

 

More News

Weigel receives top leadership awards from Lindsey Wilson College

The Tower Hill Water Tank (Photo submitted)

Tower Hill water tank receives fresh coat, extends lifespan

Cows watch as Black Vultures attack calves. (Photo submitted)

Black Vultures threaten local livestock

"The Beautiful Era" will be showcased from May to June. An opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on May 2.

Posters from ‘The Beautiful Era’ will be exhibited at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Print Article

  • Upcoming Events