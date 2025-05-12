Michael Link, 81

Published 10:08 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Michael Link, age 81, of Waynesburg KY and formally Easthampton, MA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Mike was born July 16,1943 to the late Genevieve and Herbert Link. Mike was the most loved, favorited and only brother of 6 sisters. When they were all together memories and amazing stories were shared and the phrase “I sure do love you” was told over and over again. Mike attended Memorial High School. I have heard through different people that he may have fished at the pond more than he went to classes? When Mike decided to leave Waynesburg, he left to Easthampton Massachusetts to join his 2 sisters. Mike was not afraid of hard work or long hours. Mike immediately started working for Gawle Brothers Farm along side Joe Gawle his brother from another mother. They had a lot of fun together and cooked many a pig at their Pig Roasts. He would also work for the Northampton State Hospital, Town of Easthampton and finally the Hampshire County Jail and House of Corrections where he finally retired after 14 1/2 years. Mike was a self taught master mechanic who could fix anything. His first ever project was a motorcycle he tore apart in his sisters basement and he then repaired and put back together and that’s how his love for motors began. Mike founded K&M Cycle in Easthampton with his late son Kevin. K&M cycle closed in 2010 and Mike retired finally back to Waynesburg KY. Mike was always quick to share a memory or story with you but most of all he loved telling his many many jokes. He never forgot a joke and told them up until his last days. Maybe heaven will have that old bag of 20’s he has been looking for. Mike leaves behind his wife of 13 years Diane (Brooks), daughter Donna Dushane and son in law (Joe), stepdaughter Angela Brooks stepson Mark Brooks. Sister Dorothea Schlappi and brother in law John Fiske and many nieces and nephews. Grandchildren Amanda Courtney(Harrison), grandson Tyler Lucia (Sadie) Damien Gabourel (Celia), step grandchildren Danielle Dushane, Justin Mohr and Tylor and Lauren Brooks. Great grandchildren Aubrey King, Corinne & Everett Michael Courtney and Lillian Lucia. Mikes smile always grew wider and brighter when his grand babies were around but got wider and brighter when the great grand babies were born. Mike was preceded in death by son Kevin, parents Genevieve and Herbert Link. Sisters Joan Marie Osterman (Tony), Rosemary Gosselin (Ray), Nora Ann Williams(David), Jeanette Allard (Bob) Mary Fiske and long time partner of 19 1/2 years Judith Moran. Mike had fun and made memories that so many took part in whether it was one of the annual fish fries, the motorcycle club at Glendale St, raising the Glendale House 6ft in the air to prevent flooding, making pickled hearing or making the annual Easter horseradish. Anyone who took part walked away smiling and still talks about all the events. Many in Mike’s life were family to him. Jimmy (Tammy) Moran, Brian (Lynn) Moran, Laurie(Jim) Vadnais, Rose Poudrier, Paul & Judy Fournier, Rich & Anne Labonte, Raymond Shular, Eddie& Tommy Shafer and so so many more. We were all blessed to be a part of Mike’s life. A huge thank you to Heritage Hospice Tammy Moore & Desiree Baker from Heritage Hospice for your kind care and love you showed for Mike over the past several weeks. Mike was a communicant of the former Norte Dame parish in Easthampton MA and currently the St. Sylvester’s Church in Waynesburg Ky. Calling hours are 9 AM – 12 Noon, followed by a Mass at St. Sylvester’s Church on Saturday, May 17, 2025. A Mass and celebration of Mike’s life will be held in Massachusetts at a future date. Memorial contributions are suggested to either Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or to Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213, Danville, KY 40423