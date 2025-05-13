Morning Pointe celebrates Teachers Week Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

In celebration of Teachers Week, Morning Pointe Senior Living recently honored a group of retired educators whose decades-long careers shaped generations of students and left lasting impressions on their communities.

The event, organized by Life Enrichment Director Christy Sleeper, gave residents the opportunity to reflect on their years in the classroom and offer insights to current and future educators.

Among those celebrated was Polly Hanks, who spent 20 years teaching kindergarten at a local Baptist Church.

“Teaching children strong listening skills was rewarding, as it prepared them for future educational success, and I advise fellow teachers to go into it with an open heart,” Hanks said.

Bea Hall, who taught elementary school for 31 years and helped establish a preschool program at Wayne State University, emphasized the importance of compassion in the classroom.

“Be an attentive listener – you never know what a child has been through – and foster a loving relationship with your students. Sometimes it’s the only love they receive,” she said.

She smiled as she recounted a kindergartener recognizing her outside the classroom. “Miss Hall, I’m so glad you passed,” he exclaimed, believing his former teacher had “graduated” too.

Laura Dunagan, who later became a librarian, found teaching 2nd and 3rd grade the most rewarding as the children had a solid grasp of fundamentals, allowing her to provide additional challenges. Her guidance for students emphasizes the importance of obeying the rules.

Other Morning Pointe residents also shared touching and often humorous recollections.

Patricia Chipps, affectionately remembered as “Mrs. Potato Chips” by her students, recalled one student proudly mispronouncing her name. “Mrs. Potato Chips,” he called out — and she graciously let it slide.

“The most rewarding part of teaching was seeing a child’s face light up when they realized they could read — when they knew they could do it,” said Jackie Branham, who taught for 32 years. “It all goes back to how you relate to kids. If they know you understand them and you’re trying to help, they’ll respond to you.”

The educators agreed that connecting with students was at the heart of their success. Many advised future teachers to listen closely, show patience, and lead with empathy.

Morning Pointe’s Teachers Week celebration served as a reminder that while classroom doors may close, the influence of great teachers endures.