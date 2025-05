Upcoming local meetings Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Boyle County Fire Department Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, May 20th, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Boyle County Fire Department Headquarters ( 1500 Lebanon Road, Danville, KY )

• The Boyle County Extension District Board will have a special called meeting on Monday, June 2nd at 5:30pm at the Boyle County Extension Office located at 99 Corporate Drive. The meeting is open to the public and will be recorded.

