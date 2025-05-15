Published 8:23 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Alice Joyce Kineke (nee Duitz), 88, passed away surrounded by her family on May 13, 2025, in Danville.

She was born on October 17, 1936, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to Leo and Mary Duitz. The youngest of four girls, Alice loved animals, flower gardening, and dancing.

In 1957, she met her husband, John “Jack”, on a blind date and eloped to Boston one year later. She was a devoted wife and mother to three children, Theresa, Charley, and Liz. Her husband was a Naval officer and helicopter pilot, and teacher at the U.S. Naval Academy for 20 years. Their life took them across the United States with tours of duty in Boston, Pensacola, Norfolk, Providence, Monterey, Virginia Beach, and Annapolis. In 1978, Jack retired from the Navy, and the family moved to Danville, Kentucky, where he became an assistant professor of computer science and mathematics at Centre College.

Alice was a dedicated community member and a lifetime parishioner at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She was committed to a life of service, volunteering at the church and for the BCHS marching band. In the 1980s, she was cast as Auntie Litter for the Danville Chamber of Commerce’s grassroots anti-litter campaign.

Alice was always full of surprises. With a twinkle in her eye, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and making people laugh with her subtle, but zippy one-liners.

Alice leaves behind her daughters Theresa (Paul) Brooks and Liz Kineke, daughter-in-law Genevieve Kineke, her eight grandchildren, Anne (Timothy), Gus (Laetitia), Mary (Francesco), Theresa, John, Dan (Brandi), Lily (Nolan), and John-Paul, and 11 great-grandchildren Rosa, Margaret, Ana, Domenico, Theodore, Louis, Elizabeth, Charles, Katherine, Silas, and Knox.

She is predeceased by her husband, Jack, and son Charley, as well as sisters Leola, Mary, and Dorothy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 19, 2025, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to Mass. She will be buried with her husband at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Danville Humane Society. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.stithcares.com