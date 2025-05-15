Published 8:21 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

James “Jim” Whitehouse Donlon, 67, of Danville, passed away on Monday, May 12th, 2025, at the family farm.

Those who carry his memory in their hearts include his wife of 40 years, Susan Jones Donlon; a son, Benjamin Robert (Micah) Donlon of Louisville; a daughter, Emily Katherine Donlon of Danville; a granddaughter due in June (Ben and Micah); his sister Jane Donlon (Alix) Charida and nieces, Sarah and Jenna Charida, of Louisville.

Jim was a graduate of Danville High School Class of ’75 and the Centre College Class of ’79.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 6:30 PM EST, a Celebration of Life from 6:30 – 7 PM EST on Friday, May 16th at Indian Hills Christian Church in Danville, Kentucky.

