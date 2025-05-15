Minor earthquake felt in Danville Published 11:34 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

Residents in Danville experienced light shaking early Sunday morning as part of a 2.8 magnitude earthquake that struck just after 3:40 a.m., marking the second earthquake to affect the region in less than 24 hours.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicenter was located about 7 miles southeast of High Bridge and had a depth of approximately 18.5 miles. While the shaking was mild, it was felt in several central Kentucky communities, including Danville, Frankfort, Richmond, and surrounding areas.

Nearly a dozen individuals reported feeling the tremor on the USGS website, with no reports of injuries or property damage as of Sunday morning.

This event came less than a day after a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in parts of southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee, making it the second seismic event above magnitude 2.0 to impact Kentucky in under 24 hours.

Local officials say while Sunday’s quake was not severe, it serves as a reminder that earthquakes, though rare in central Kentucky, can occur without warning. Danville lies within reach of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, known for occasional low to moderate seismic activity.

No disruptions to services were reported in Danville, and emergency management teams continue to monitor for aftershocks or related events.

For more information and future updates, visit www.usgs.gov.