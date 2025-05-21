Search-and-rescue K-9 teams to train over Memorial Day weekend Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Certified search-and-rescue dog teams from Kentucky and surrounding states will be in Boyle County over Memorial Day weekend for a multi-day training event hosted by Kentucky Bloodhound Search and Rescue.

Local handlers Carissa and Dan Smith will lead the training alongside their certified bloodhounds: K9 Romeo, K9 Mazikeen, K9 Kinzell, and K9 Jules. “When they’re working, they’re all about the search—but during their off time, they’re all about the couch and lovins,” Carissa Smith said.

The event kicks off Friday, May 23, in downtown Danville from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., continues Saturday on a private farm off U.S. 150 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and concludes Sunday at Millennium Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to simulate high-traffic “contamination” conditions.

“This training brings together law enforcement and search teams to strengthen skills in scent tracking and human remains detection,” Smith said. “We recently returned from a seminar in Leitchfield, Kentucky, where we worked with K-9s from all over the U.S.”

The organization—led by President Toni Goodman and Vice President Stephanie Rausch—also focuses on public outreach. “We visit local libraries and share stories about the dogs. It gives families a chance to interact with the K-9s and learn about scent preservation kits we offer to caregivers of children and vulnerable adults.”

Though the training is not open to uncertified dogs, the public is welcome to observe, ask questions, and meet the handlers—including local K-9 handler Sam Douglas, who is not part of the team but often collaborates.

More information can be found at kentuckybloodhoundsar.org.