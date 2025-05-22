Camilla Clay awarded 13th Annual Danielle Thomas Memorial Scholarship Published 1:17 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Camilla Clay has been named the recipient of the 13th annual Danielle Thomas Memorial Scholarship, earning a $1,000 award in recognition of her dedication to the Boyle County High School band program.

Clay, the daughter of Ella and Stone Clay, plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University this fall, where she will major in Music Education.

The scholarship honors the memory of Danielle Thomas, a 2003 graduate and a six-year member of the Boyle County Marching Rebels. Following her passing, the scholarship was established to celebrate her passion for music and commitment to the band.

Awarded annually to a senior band student, the scholarship serves as a tribute to Thomas’s legacy and her impact on the Boyle County music community.