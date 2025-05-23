Anna Wilma Coffman

Published 2:08 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

It is with both sorrow and grace that we celebrate the life of a beloved wife, mother, and sister, who peacefully left us on May 22, 2025, to enter her eternal rest with the God she loved and her devoted husband of 68 years, Kenneth A. Coffman, who preceded her in death in 2016. Anna Wilma was born in Boyle County in 1934 and spent most of her life in West Danville. She worked faithfully for the King family at Bright Leaf Golf Resort for 35 years, where she was deeply loved and respected by all who knew her. Anna Wilma’s kindness and gentle spirit were a constant inspiration to everyone she met. Her beloved children cherished their mother: Jean (Coffman) and Russell Young, Danny Coffman—who tenderly and tirelessly cared for both of his parents—and Donna (Coffman) and Dan Stallard. She was a light of hope for her family, which includes six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and fourteen great-great-grandchildren. Her legacy of simplicity, goodness, and Godliness will live on through the lives she loved and shared her warm smile. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 11am until service time.