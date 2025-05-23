Gallery Hop kicks off the Great American Brass Band Festival Published 3:09 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

1 of 4

Gallery Hop kicks off the Great American Brass Band Festival on May 29 th from 4:30 – 7:30 in

downtown Danville. Over 35 artists will be set up at 14 host locations both inside and outside

for a festive atmosphere. Colorful ARTS banners will mark the host locations.

Many well known local artists will be exhibiting as well several new faces. Abigail Corman, a

talented young glass artist will be at Chase Bank. Two creative young men, Gavin Mahan and

Landon Billock, will be participating for the first time. Both will be at Danville Bike and

Footwear. Visitors will enjoy their unique artistic perspectives and use of materials!

Three groups of young musicians will be performing on Main Street at Dry Stack and on 3 rd

Street. Stop for a few minutes beginning at 5:00 to hear the Ukeladies, the Danville Children’s

Choir, and Songlark Strings.

The Arts Commission welcomes visitors to stroll, visit businesses and organizations, meet artists

and shop! Restaurants will be open and the Entertainment District will be in effect. The

opening Brass Band concert will begin at 7:00 in Weisiger Park. Brass Band merchandise will be

available to get you in the spirit of the weekend.

A map of artists and locations will be posted on the Arts Commission Facebook page and the

website, danvillearts.org. For additional information contact arts@historicdanvilleky.com

Email newsletter signup