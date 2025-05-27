Community members rally in Danville to ‘Stand Up’ Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

More than 150 residents gathered outside the Boyle County Courthouse on Saturday, May 17, for the “Stand Up Rally,” a peaceful protest supporting immigrants, students, educators, LGBTQ+ rights, and democracy.

The rally, held from noon to 2 p.m. at 321 W. Main Street, was organized by Indivisible Danville and featured several speakers, including Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Gerald Neal.

“Today, Indivisible Danville and more than 150 of our neighbors stood up for democracy and one another,” said Kevin Maples, in a public statement. “This small town loves our community, our Commonwealth, and our country.”

Participants raised concerns about the potential impact of proposed federal funding cuts and their effect on Kentucky programs. According to data shared at the event, federal funding accounts for over 46% of Kentucky’s state revenue. For every dollar Kentuckians pay in federal taxes, the state receives approximately $3.35 in return.

The rally highlighted key areas where federal dollars play a critical role, including:

Education: Kentucky schools receive more than $1 billion in federal funding, especially for programs supporting low-income students.

Healthcare: A significant portion of the population relies on Medicaid, which is heavily funded by the federal government.

Infrastructure: Federal funds support roads, bridges, and other infrastructure investments across the state.

“Kentucky schools receive more than $1 billion in federal funding, particularly for low-income students,” said rally participant Heather Henson. “A large portion of Kentucky’s population relies on Medicaid, and the federal government provides a significant portion of the funding for this program. Federal funds are also used to support infrastructure investments in the state.”

Henson concluded her remarks, in a public statement, with a call to action: “STAND UP!! FIGHT BACK!!! THIS IS NOT OKAY!!!”

Organizers emphasized that the rally was entirely peaceful. Local photographer Kirk Schlea was credited for capturing images of the event and generously donating his time and talent.

The rally concluded with encouragement for ongoing civic engagement and unity in protecting civil rights and public services throughout the Commonwealth.