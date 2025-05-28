Boyle Board of Adjustments tables decision on disputed home classification Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

A dispute over whether a home on Simpson Lane is a modular or manufactured (mobile) home led to a split decision by the Boyle County Board of Adjustments on Tuesday, May 20th. With one member absent, the board voted 3-3 and ultimately tabled the matter until next month.

The appeal was filed by Emily Baer, who received a permit to place the structure at 111 Simpson Lane. Junction City later issued a notice of violation, arguing the home is a manufactured unit, which is prohibited in the R-1A residential zone.

Baer’s attorney, Eric Eaton, argued the structure meets the definition of a modular home. He submitted documents showing the home was approved by the state as compliant with the Kentucky Building Code, lacked a HUD label or VIN (identifiers of mobile homes), and was installed on a permanent foundation.

“This is a modular home,” Eaton said. “It is not a mobile home under the definitions of the ordinances.”

Junction City attorney John Hackley and nearby residents argued the home was brought in fully assembled and placed on piers, which they said violates zoning rules requiring modular homes to be constructed on-site.

Boyle County Building Inspector William (Rusty) Cox testified that he had issued the permit based on the application’s classification and zoning approval at the time. He noted his office categorizes all non-stick-built housing as “manufactured” on permit forms but emphasized that the structure in question was approved by the state as a modular home under the Kentucky Building Code.

Due to the tie, the board voted unanimously to table the decision until its next meeting. Both legal teams may submit additional findings in the interim.

In other business, the board unanimously approved a signage variance for Phoenix Theatres at 101 Ben Ali Drive, allowing a larger wall sign than typically permitted.