Officials urge volunteers to document hours for tornado cleanup Published 11:05 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – In the wake of the devastating May 16 tornado that struck southern Kentucky, claiming 19 lives, Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, is urging churches, civic groups, and volunteers assisting with recovery to document their service hours carefully.

President Trump recently approved a major disaster declaration for six Kentucky counties: Caldwell, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Trigg and Union. This declaration paves the way for federal assistance to affected residents and communities, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and low-interest loans for uninsured property losses.

“I’ve been in touch with Congressman Hal Rogers’s office, and they’ve made it clear how important these volunteer hours are,” Girdler said. “Volunteering time in any of the counties impacted by a disaster is more than just generosity—it helps offset costs for local governments as we work to rebuild our communities. I ask everyone to help spread the word and encourage others to track and report their hours.”

Under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, the value of donated resources—such as volunteer labor, supplies, and equipment—can offset the non-federal cost share of eligible projects. Properly documented volunteer efforts can directly reduce the financial burden on local governments during disaster recovery.

To ensure that volunteer contributions are recognized, organizations should maintain a sign-in sheet with volunteer names, dates, hours worked, and a description of tasks performed, and submit these records to your county’s judge/executive’s office or emergency operations center.

FEMA is offering a wide variety of help to people affected by the deadly May severe weather outbreak. Every homeowner or renter who suffered damage or loss is encouraged to apply. FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance. The deadline to apply is July 23.

Currently, FEMA has approved more than$17.9 million for housing and other types of individual assistance to over 2,000 households from the April severe weather and record flooding. The deadline to apply is June 25.The agency has also approved 44.8 million in housing and other types of assistance to more than 7,000 households from February’s severe weather. The deadline to apply for assistance from February has already passed.