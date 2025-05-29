Published 9:48 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Virginia Ragland Biles, 91, of Danville, died February 11, 2025, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 20, 1933, in Kinston, North Carolina. She is the daughter of the late Dr. Kingsley and Virginia Tull Miller of Danville and the late Samuel H. Ragland of Mullins, South Carolina. She is predeceased by her infant son, her husband George R. Biles, his son Steven Biles, and her sister Dian Miller.

Known affectionately as Gigi, she graduated from Danville High School, Centre College, and the University of New Hampshire. Gigi was a long-time teacher at Danville High School, where she taught English, speech, journalism, and drama. She was known to her earlier students as Mrs. Graham and later as Mrs. Biles. During her years of teaching, she received grants to study at the University of North Carolina, the University of Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky University, she also studied Thoreau on Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts. She received the Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award and was recognized as Teacher of the Year in 1995.

She was a published writer of children’s stories and poems, an actor, and a director. Gigi was a founding member of the West T. Hill Community Theatre and served one term as its president. She was a member of the Garden Club of Danville and past president; the executive board of the Garden Club of Kentucky; past regent of St. Asaph Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution; Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution committee chair, Jamestown Society, National Huguenot Society, Amanda O. Rodes Book Club and past president of the Boyle County Retired Teachers Association. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church, where she was an elder emeritus. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing bridge with her friends. In high school, she was accorded the honor of Most Likely to Succeed by her classmates, but she liked to say that her greatest success was not money, but the lives of her children and the young people she taught for 32 years.

Gigi is survived by her children Virginia “Ginny” (Bill) O’Donnell, Norman “Buck” (Julie) Graham, William “Monty” (Kim) Graham, Bill (Margaret) Biles and Maripat Biles, her grandchildren Virginia “Ginger” O’Donnell (John) Lucas, Eleanor Graham (Mark) Doerman, Will (Molly) Graham, Jack (Sarabeth) Graham, Robert “Rollie” Graham, Trevor (Lucy) Graham, Hunter Baltazar, Gretchen Biles, Hannah Johnson, Ebby Johnson, her great-granddaughter Aurelia “Aurie” Graham; and her sisters Jodi Cox and Beth Kelly. She shared her warmth, wisdom, and enthusiasm with her family, friends, and students, creating cherished memories that will be treasured forever.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Friday, June 6, 2025, at First Christian Church. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., Friday, June 6, 2025, at First Christian Church with Rev. Colby Smith officiating.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the DAR Virginia “Gigi” Biles Scholarship Fund or First Christian Church. To share memories or condolences, visit www.stithcares.com.