Published 9:39 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Gene Foreman Worthington, 89, of Danville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2025.

Born on December 3, 1935, to the late Foreman Worthington and Marietta Worthington Maddox. Gene was a devoted husband, father, and community leader, widely admired for his unwavering dedication to family, service, and his beloved hometown. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Shirley Adams Worthington. A pillar of the Danville community, Gene served as President of the Bank of Danville for 30 years, leaving a lasting impact on the local financial landscape. He was also the past president of the Boyle County Fair Board and proudly served in the United States Air National Guard. As a Master Mason and Shriner, Gene’s life was marked by his deep commitment to both his profession and community. He was also one of the founding members of the Danville “Old Goats Club,” where he enjoyed weekly gatherings with other local leaders at the Red Rooster restaurant, further fostering a spirit of camaraderie and service. Gene’s legacy is one of leadership, generosity, and a steadfast commitment to others. He was known for his strong values, infectious kindness, and tireless work to make his community a better place. His family, who always came first, remembers him as a source of constant love and strength. Gene is survived by his sons, William St. Lawrence and Kelly Worthington (wife Donna); his daughter, Colette Worthington Coomer (husband Kevin Coomer); his grandchildren, Kristen Coomer, Collin Coomer, Sarah Worthington, Meagan Worthington, Jeremy St. Lawrence, Nikki St. Lawrence, Shayna Worthington, and his grandson Luke Worthington, the only male grandchild to carry on the Worthington name with great pride. Gene’s legacy lives on through Luke, who is honored to continue the family name and the values that his grandfather exemplified. Gene is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, each of whom carries a part of his remarkable legacy, and nieces Joann Worthington, Diane Worthington Gibson, and great niece Allison Gibson. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at The Presbyterian Church located at 500 W Main St, Danville, KY 40422, officiated by Pastor Sean Gladding. Services will be provided by the wonderful Stith Funeral Home of Danville. Visitation will occur from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the same day before the service. Gene will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Shirley, at 3:30 p.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gene’s life, which is marked by his devotion to family, his service to his community, and the legacy of love and generosity he leaves behind.