Great American Brass Band Festival kicks off with music, masterclasses and parades Published 11:01 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Casey Roberts

Contributing Writer

The Great American Brass Band Festival (GABBF) 2025 is officially underway, bringing a weekend full of music, community events, and family fun to downtown Danville.

The festival began Wednesday, May 29, with the Gallery Hop along Main Street from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Later that evening, “Downtown Downbeat,” a concert event held at Weisiger Park and presented by Farmers National Bank, kept crowds entertained with live performances from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Thursday, May 30, educational music sessions highlighted the day’s offerings. At noon, the U.S. Air Force Airmen of Note led a Saxophone and Rhythm Masterclass at West T. Hill Theatre, followed by a Brass Masterclass at 1:30 p.m. The afternoon continued with a live performance from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Shaker Village by Bourbon & Brass Company. The evening’s featured event, “Bayou & Brass,” took place at 7 p.m. on the G&J Pepsi Main Stage at Centre College.

Saturday, May 31, brought the festival’s biggest day. Music began at 9 a.m. at the G&J Pepsi Main Stage, with picnic tables opening at 8:30 a.m. The traditional parade along Main Street stepped off at 11 a.m., followed by a short break in performances. Music resumed at noon alongside the opening of food trucks. At 4 p.m., the Walnut Street Jam featuring Circle City Sidewalk Stompers energized the crowd. Evening performances carried on from 5:15 to 11 p.m.

Vendors lined the area, including the Wilderness Trail Distillery. “It’s been a blast connecting with so many people and sharing what we do,” said Noah Baker, who manned the booth with Haley Perros. “The energy here is incredible,” Perros added. “We love being part of something that brings the community together.”

Now in its 2025 edition, the GABBF continued its mission of celebrating the vibrant heritage of brass band music with events that drew visitors from across the region.



