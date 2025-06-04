Danville-Boyle County Airport paves the way for future development Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Community leaders, elected officials, and aviation advocates gathered on May 28th to celebrate the official ribbon cutting of a newly constructed access road to the Danville-Boyle County Airport (Stuart Powell Field – DVK). This transformative infrastructure project sets the stage for future airport growth, expanded aviation services, and greater economic opportunity in Boyle County and the surrounding region.

The relocation of the airport’s access road was made possible by a $1.2 million federal grant, secured through the efforts of the City of Danville, with key advocacy from Representative Brett Guthrie, Representative James Comer, and the Boyle County Fiscal Court.

The road has now been successfully rerouted to the east side of the airport property—unlocking approximately 15 acres of usable land for critical developments, including a new taxiway, additional hangars, and a proposed aviation education center, potentially housing a flight school.

Additional infrastructure improvements were also supported by Inter-County Energy Cooperative, which provided three-phase power service to the property—ensuring reliable power for future commercial and industrial development.

“This project is more than just a new road—it’s a launchpad for future economic growth and community access,” said City Manager, Earl Coffey. “We are grateful to our state and local leaders who supported this effort and share in the vision of an airport that drives regional opportunity.”

The momentum behind this growth effort was sparked in the aftermath of the 2021 tornado, which caused extensive damage to the airport, destroying multiple hangars and small aircraft. In the rebuilding phase that followed, the Airport Board, along with City and County leaders, committed not only to restoring what was lost, but to building for the future. The idea of the access road emerged as a key piece of that plan—and today, it has come to fruition.

“The tornado could have set us back indefinitely,” said Chairman Rob Caldwell, “but instead, it became the catalyst for bold thinking, long-term planning, and the kind of collaboration that brings transformative projects like this to life.”

The 2022 Kentucky Aviation Economic Impact Study by the Kentucky Department of Aviation that followed reported that the airport generated $36.9 million in total economic output, supported 270 jobs, and produced over $1.8 million in combined state and local tax revenue.

The Danville-Boyle County Airport, home to tenants like Flight Level Services, Air Evac, Lafayette Engineering, First Southern National Bank, and Wings Flight Training, saw approximately 25,000 flights in 2024 alone. Destinations span the East Coast, Texas, Colorado, Montana, California, Arizona, and even the Caribbean.

“The companies that use our airport are not only invested in Danville’s success—they depend on the reliability and accessibility of our airport,” added Coffey. “Expanding infrastructure like taxiways and hangars directly supports their operations and encourages new investment.”

In addition to improving operational efficiency, the new access road enhances public access and safety, enabling the airport to serve both residents and visitors more effectively.

Airport Manager, Christian Barker noted, “This is an exciting moment for the airport and our community. We’re not just focused on increasing flights or facilities—we want the people of Danville and Boyle County to feel that this is their airport, a space that they can be proud of, and that’s essential to the region’s identity.”

The airport’s growing role in the community is evident through events like the upcoming Balloons over the Bluegrass Festival, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to watch vibrant hot air balloons take off from the airport’s scenic grounds in August.

The City of Danville, Danville-Boyle County Airport Board, Boyle County Fiscal Court, with continued support from Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Representative Daniel Elliot and numerous community partners are now looking ahead—to a more connected, more capable, and more accessible future for the Danville-Boyle County Airport.