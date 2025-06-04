Published 8:20 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Dorothy (Kitty) Rosel, 102, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 3 in Springfield, Virginia, as she attained her heavenly reward and joined Joe and her other heavenly relatives and her beloved dogs, especially Angel. Growing up in Chicago, Illinois, but living most of her life in Junction City, Kentucky, Kitty loved her friends and neighbors and the small town life. Kitty and her late husband of 53 years, Joseph Charles Rosel, married in Chicago, Illinois, in 1947 and moved to Junction City, Kentucky, in 1950. Actively involved in many local activities including the Habitat for Humanity Board, Human Rights Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, the Junction City Council, and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kitty enjoyed working with others to make the world a better place. In September 1970, Kitty was the first local employee hired by Whirlpool Corporation as secretary to 15 engineers and became the executive secretary to the Danville Division’s plant manager for 19 years until her retirement in 1988. In 2011, to live closer to her daughter, Kitty moved to Virginia and enjoyed living at Greenspring Retirement Village. Kitty was the daughter of the late Lawson and Dorothy Binder Reid and is survived by a daughter, Marianne Maynard, son-in-law Gerry of Alexandria, Virginia, and relatives in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois. A brother, Lawson Reid, Jr., and sisters Rosemary Naubert, Shirley Hennessy, and Marilyn Smith of Chicago preceded her in death. A memorial Mass will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church with burial at Bellevue Cemetery in several months with more details provided at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society, Box 487, Danville, Kentucky 40423-0487; Kitty was one of the original DBCHS board members in the 1970’s and undoubtedly had many excitedly wagging tales meeting her at the Rainbow Bridge.