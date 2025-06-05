Published 11:47 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Reginald Dean Jerry Murphy, 82, of Danville, Kentucky passed away on June 4, 2025 at the Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation in Brodhead, KY. Reginald was born in Fauquier, Virginia on July 27, 1942 to the late Katherine Louise Reid Paulovich and Richard Herndon Murphy. He spent many years working as a printer at R. R. Donnely’s. He loved to watch his grandkids play sports, watch FOX News, and watch Thoroughbred horse racing. Survivors Include: Three Children Angela (Bert) King, Pamela Rice, and Danny Murphy Six Grand Children Autumn, Keelee, Haven, and Taylor King, Jason Murphy, and Matt Cooper Five Great Grandchilden Emma, Abigail, Callie Jo, Parker, and Palmer Brother, Douglas Richard (Joyce) Murphy Brother in Law, Sonny Severson In addition to his parents, Jerry was proceeded in death by three sisters, Patsy Louise Severson, Peggy Herdon Harmon, and Katherine Louise Hartman, as well as his step father, Mike Paulovich. Funeral Date and Time: 2:00 P.M. on Monday, June 9, 2025 Place: McKnight Funeral Home Chapel Minister: Bro. Dan Gutenson Place of Burial: Crab Orchard Cemetery Public Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. funeral time at McKnight Funeral Home Chapel Pallbearers Include: Autumn King, Keelee King, Haven King, Taylor King, Jason Murphy, and Matt Cooper Honorary Pallbearers Include: David McAfee, Bryan Mullins, and Brett Erslan In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brodhead Elementary Family Resource Center, 27 School St. Brodhead, KY 40409