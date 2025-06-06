BOYLE COUNTY FAIR ANNOUNCES 2025 DATES Published 3:00 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Danville, KY- Ryan Owens, President of the Boyle County Fair, has released the 2025 fair dates.

Owens says, “last year was a huge success for the Boyle County Fair, moving our location really played a major role in our achievements. Attendance was up and people really enjoyed the new location.” “The board has made the decision to stay with our carnival, Paradise Amusements, it is our understanding that they will have three new rides this year” The 2025 Boyle County Fair dates will be June 10 – June 14 and gate admission is $15.00 all week. Please visitys at www.boylefair.com, Facebook and Instagram.

Paradise Amusements, which operates carnivals in a six state area including Kentucky, will showcase a wide range of rides and activities appealing to every age groupthis year, plus adding several new bigger rides, twenty-five(25) plus rides

Owens referred to the overall integrity of Paradise as a motivating factor with staying with them and with the additional rides.

“Paradise is a great company with a solid reputation in the fair and carnival market. They have provided entertainment for the Kentucky State Fair, been seen in movies and on TV, and helped numerous groups with fundraisers and company picnics. In short, they will continue to help usgrow and be one of the top five fairs in the state,” Owens said.

“This year the Boyle County Fair Board is bringing back two big nights of demolition derbies, both being two different shows on two different nights. “Owens said “Friday and Saturday nights will be filled with bumper cars for adults and the usual smoke and gas filled air, with loud crashes and all the other fun had a local county fair demo derby!”

Back by popular demand, Mark Comley “America’s Favorite Magician” Comic themed production! “Filled with all the wonder and amazement that our fans have come to expect”, says Mark Comley.

We are also having our Second Annual Tractor Ride on Saturday, June 7th. We will leave the fairground at 10 am from the fairgrounds and make about a 20 mile ride that ends up back to the fairgrounds. Bring your tractor and come and take a ride with us, says Owens. “Wednesday and Thursday night’s Truck and Tractor Pull will be held by two different Pulling associations on the Soil of Boyle”, Owens said.

The Boyle County Fair Board attended the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows (KAFHS) Convention at the Galt House in Louisville, KY. During the convention held in January, Fair President Ryan Owens was also President of the Association and presided over the convention and the business meeting on Saturday. “I wastruly honored to serve in this prestigious position with the Association,” Owens said. Owens is the first member of the Boyle County Fair Board to be elected to such a position since the KAFHS was formed nearly 75 years ago. “Ryan’s leadership turned our association around financially and was instrumental in developing two new beauty pageants, the Ms. and the Mrs. These two new pageants are a win for both the local county fairs and the association, allowing women to continue to compete along with fellowship for many years to come. He also was instrumental in increasing our county fair grant program from $400,000 to $750,000 annually in the state of Kentucky’s annual budget, by lobbying both the House andthe Senate. By doing so this has allowed five new fairs to receive grant funding for capital improvements that had never received funding before. He also brought notoriety to the county fairs by traveling over 10,000 miles this past summer, visiting county fairs across the state”, says Executive Director David Pace. “Ryan’s leadership, energy and connections across the state has helped put this association in a place to continue to operate for the next 75 years, we plan on keeping him active in our association as the Chair of our Budget and Legislative committees”, says incoming President Marty Fulkerson.

So come on out to the Fair Grounds in Danville and enjoy all the different types of foods, kid’s games, helicopter rides, the sea lion splash show, the mini fluffy cow experience, mechanical bull riding, shop at our local vendors, loud action at the motorsports track and MORE RIDES!!! See you at the Fair, JUNE 10-14!!!! Check out a full list of events at Boylefair.com, FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM. ​