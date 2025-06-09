Published 8:02 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Bro. Paul R. McFarland, 94, of Moreland, went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2025. Born March 13, 1931 on McFarland Ridge, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mary Barlow McFarland. Bro. McFarland was a pastor for 79 years serving at Shelby Baptist Church in Danville for 62 years. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a master’s degree in Psychometry traveling the state testing and identifying educational needs in children for various school systems. His primary love was serving the Lord as a pastor. He enjoyed carpentry, a skill he learned while helping the wonderful congregation at Shelby Baptist Church build the church. He also built 2 of his own homes. Bro. McFarland is survived by his wife of 75 years, Alta Choate McFarland; 2 sons: Stephen (Betty) McFarland of Indiana and Mark (Marla) McFarland of Indiana; 2 daughters: Sandra (Dennis) Oaks of Moreland and Sharon (Darrell) Edwards of McKinney; 9 grandchildren: Crystal (John) Christopher, Heather (Cory) Geilker, Amanda (Troy) Burkett, Jeremy Edwards, Jared (Linda) Edwards, Judah (Jamie) Edwards, Joshua (Chelsea) Edwards, Jaleeta Edwards, and Tammy (Justin) Meyers; 17 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 16 siblings; a grandson, Jordan Edwards; and a great-grandson, Sullivan Ronny Meyers. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at Noon until the time of the service with Darrell Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Hustonville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John and Samuel Christopher, Jared and Judah Edwards, and Harrison and Justin Meyers. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons and ushers of Shelby Baptist Church. W.L. Pruitt is in charge of arrangements.