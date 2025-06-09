Pioneer Playhouse opens 76th season with Sherlock Holmes mystery Published 1:30 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more (Left to right): Rita Hight, Matt McConkey, Julie McNamara. Patricia Hammond is pictured in front. (Photo submitted) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Jonny Maldonado and Rita Hight. (Photo submitted) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Patricia Hammond and Jonny Maldonado. (Photo submitted)

Pioneer Playhouse, Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theater, is kicking off its 76th season on June 6 with “The Game’s Afoot: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.” The award-winning murder mystery-comedy by Ken Ludwig will run through June 28 at the historic amphitheater located on Stanford Road.

Set in the 1930s, the play follows Broadway star William Gillette as he adopts the persona of Sherlock Holmes to solve a murder that occurs at his own mansion during a Christmas gathering.

“If you loved “Clue” from a few years back, you’ll really enjoy this,” said Heather Henson, managing director of Pioneer Playhouse and daughter of founder Eben C. Henson. “There are zany characters and lots of twists and turns — and laughter, of course. This is a very funny show.”

Artistic Director Robby Henson, who is directing the production, said the cast is a mix of returning actors and new faces.

“It’s a terrific cast,” said Robby Henson. “We have a few familiar faces, but we also have several newcomers.”

Leading the cast is Matt McConkey, an LA-based actor, writer, and podcaster, portraying Gillette. Patricia Hammond, a returning Playhouse regular of 28 years, plays Daria Chase, a gossip columnist-turned-medium whose murder sets the plot in motion.

The ensemble also includes Rita Hight as Martha, Jonny Maldonado as Felix, Julie McNamara as Madge, Emmie Wright as Aggie, Gunnar Shoemake as Simon, and Lainie Plunkett as the determined Inspector.

“This is such a talented group,” said Heather Henson. “And the show is so well-written. We’ve done many Ken Ludwig plays over the years, and they’re always big hits.”

Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. Dinner is served at 7 p.m. and includes BBQ pulled chicken or pork, roasted potatoes, corn on the cob, and dessert. Dinner reservations must be made by 3 p.m. the day of the show.

Visitors can also explore the Antique Village, grab hand-scooped ice cream at the Palace of Sweets, and view photo exhibits celebrating the playhouse’s 75-year history and the making of “Raintree County.”

Shows continue in light rain; if severe weather causes a cancellation, rain checks will be issued. Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville.