City honors women for decades of community impact Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Left to Right, Commissioner Kevin Caudill, Commissioner Donna Peek, Wilma Brown, Mayor J.H. Atkins, Commissioner Jennie Hollon. (Photo submitted)

At a recent City Commission meeting, the City of Danville formally recognized two remarkable women, Gloria “Glo” Lewis and Wilma Brown, for their lasting and transformative contributions to the community.

The Danville City Commission and Danville Police Department recognized Gloria “Glo” Lewis for nearly 25 years of dedicated service as a crossing guard at Bate Middle School. Known for her unwavering love and commitment to the students, Glo has become a beloved figure in the community, greeting generations of children with care, guidance, and a protective presence.

To begin the presentation, Assistant Police Chief Glenn Doan playfully asked, “Want me to talk about how great you are?”. Glo simply replied, “Please”.

Her humble yet bold response came as no surprise to those in the room who have watched her fearlessly use her position to build relationships, encourage students, and keep them safe for over two decades.

City Manager Earl Coffey spoke to her lasting impact, saying her love for the kids “goes way beyond the crosswalk”. Her work has never been just about traffic, it’s about connection, care, and community. The City of Danville extends its deepest appreciation for her outstanding service and remarkable heart for Danville’s youth.

The Danville City Commission also honored Wilma Brown, a powerful community voice who has regularly attended City Commission meetings for over 30 years. Wilma has long been a tireless advocate for the Danville community, never hesitating to speak her mind or fight for progress.

Among other things, Wilma played a pivotal role in founding the Art Center of the Bluegrass, expanding arts education and appreciation in the community, and was a key advocate for legalizing alcohol sales in Danville, an effort that has been said to have sparked much of the city’s commercial development in recent years.

Wilma’s love for Danville has been evident through her consistent engagement with local government, her courage to speak up, and her unwavering desire to uplift the citizens of Danville.

City Manager, Earl Coffey, expressed his personal gratitude for the many years of honest discussion, naming her an “advisor” and “trusted voice” during his tenure.

While Wilma will be leaving Danville, her legacy will endure. As City leaders noted, it will take someone incredibly passionate and courageous to fill her shoes as a community advocate and champion for progress.

As the City of Danville continues to grow and evolve, it does so on the foundation built by women like Gloria “Glo” Lewis and Wilma Brown, women who have boldly lived out their values, lifted their neighbors, and led by example to the benefit of the Danville community.