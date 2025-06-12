Boyle County’s Draedon Littlejohn captures state title in triple jump Published 12:13 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Draedon Littlejohn, a seventh grader from Boyle County Middle School, turned in a standout performance at the 2025 Kentucky Middle School State Track and Field Championships, held at Eastern High School in Louisville.

Littlejohn claimed the state championship in the triple jump with an impressive leap of 40 feet, 2 inches. He also earned runner-up honors in the long jump, recording a mark of 18 feet, 4.75 inches.

Draedon’s track and field journey began just one year ago, when he showed early promise in jumping events. His potential quickly caught the attention of Boyle County High School coach Brent Brummett, who invited him to compete with the high school team despite his middle school status.

Under Coach Brummett’s guidance, Littlejohn trained throughout the season and competed in both middle school and high school meets. His events included the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter dash, and the 4×100-meter relay. His efforts paid off, qualifying for the state championships in all four events.

Looking ahead, Littlejohn says he is eager to return in 2026 to defend his titles and build on his growing success in Kentucky track and field.