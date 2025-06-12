Danville’s Frazzell Guitars builds custom instrument for country star Alex Miller Published 12:03 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

A local guitar shop with deep roots in craftsmanship and music education is now making waves on national stages. Frazzell Guitars, located in Danville, recently completed a fully custom guitar for rising country star Alex Miller — the Lancaster native who gained fame on American Idol and now performs at legendary venues like the Grand Ole Opry.

The build marked a major milestone for the shop: a scratch-made, double-bound guitar featuring a nitro finish and a roasted flame maple neck. It was designed specifically for Miller, whose traditional country sound has earned him a growing fanbase across the nation.

“It was a big milestone for us,” a representative from the shop said. “To create something from scratch for someone from our own backyard — who’s now on some of the biggest stages in country music — is a proud moment.”

Frazzell Guitars specializes in instrument repair and restoration, custom guitar building, lessons, and sales of both new and used instruments and gear. The shop has become a trusted name for musicians across central Kentucky, offering not just products, but mentorship and service to artists of all levels.

The connection between Frazzell Guitars and Miller reflects a broader story of local talent supporting local talent — and gaining national attention in the process.

For more information about Frazzell Guitars, including their services and inventory, visit the Danville location or explore their offerings online.