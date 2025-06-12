Published 11:03 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Lillie M. Quinn, 77, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville. She was born May 14, 1948, in Jessamine County, Kentucky, to the late Gilbert and Beatrice Land Davis. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence “Buster” Quinn. Lillie was a true blessing. She took care of everyone, and her home was an open door to anyone who wanted to be there. She was a hardworking woman who valued her faith and family the most. Surviving are her children, Julie Johnston (Steve) Lancaster, Ray Hager (Carolyn) Stanford, Sherry Schwartz of Lancaster, Clarence “Buster” Quinn, Jr., Dodie Foley, A.J. Quinn; grandchildren, Wesley Peak, Holly Peak, Josh Hager, Amanda Hager, Justin Hager, Brooke Quinn, Andrew Quinn, Zach Quinn, Brittany Foley, Megan Foley, Tristan Quinn, Kaygan Quinn, and Collin Quinn; great-grandchildren, Cameron, McKayla, Jaxon, Jake, Gaven, Elijah, Isiah, Noah, Christain, Jace, Olivia, Dakota, Landon, Layton, Peyton, Jonathan, Al’yvia, Annaleigh, Hailey, Aubrey, Maci, Allie, Clarence, Lillie, Braxton, and Kinzley; silbings, Wayne Davis of Russell Springs, and Patricia Preston of Stanford. Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Matthew Quinn. Visitation will be 5-8 PM on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Spurlin Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Spurlin Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jason Wheeler. Pallbearers will be Wesley Peak, Andrew Bowman, Zach Quinn, Josh Hager, Justin Hager, Phillip Caudill, and Cameron Peak. Honorary Pallbearers will be Holly Peak, Amanda Hager, Brooke Quinn, Brittany Folley, Megan Foley, and Kaygen Quinn.