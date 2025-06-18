Published 10:42 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Robert (Bob) Buchanan Davenport, 97, died on May 31, 2025. He was born on January 21, 1928, in Harrodsburg to the late Samuel and Hattie Davenport. Robert graduated from Harrodsburg High School and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of the R.O.T.C. and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. He proudly served as a veteran of the United States Army in Japan at the end of World War II. Robert retired from Kentucky Utilities after 38 years of service. For over sixty years. Robert attended First Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees and held the position of treasurer. His love for his church and family was unwavering, and he cherished every moment spent with them. Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, always putting his family’s needs above his own and creating an environment filled with love and laughter. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and was honored to be a Kentucky Colonel in recognition of his contributions to the community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Sam, Henry, and George, five sisters, Sara Davenport, Christine Wampler, Louise Holladay, Elizabeth Harris, and Lillian Plummer, and a son-in-law, Douglas Carlisle. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Audrey Phillips Davenport; his son, Robert Alan Davenport; daughters, Rita Dollins Carlisle and Billie J. (Lisa) Dollins; grandchildren, Jocelyn Davenport, Kate Carlisle, Gregory Carlisle, Hunter Hart, Mac Hart, and Katie Fooks; and one great-granddaughter, Laura Fooks. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 25th at the Ashland Danville (formerly First Baptist Church) located at 1570 N. Danville Bypass, Danville, KY. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m., which Brother Tim Mathis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmfr.org in honor of his daughter, Rita, and in memory of Douglas Carlisle. Robert will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him!