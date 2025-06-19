Peaceful ‘No Kings’ protest held in Danville Published 3:58 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

A group of local residents gathered peacefully along Main Street in front of the Boyle County Courthouse on Friday, June 14, as part of the national “No Kings” day of protest. The demonstration, held on Flag Day, aimed to oppose authoritarianism and promote democratic values.

Originally planned for Constitution Square, the event was relocated to the courthouse steps to increase visibility and public engagement. Participants lined the sidewalk holding handmade signs—many emphasizing the “No Kings” theme in large lettering visible to passing drivers.

The Danville protest was one of many held across the country in coordination with the No Kings movement, a grassroots effort calling for a recommitment to democratic principles. Organizers framed the effort as a response to what they view as performative displays of political power, particularly in relation to public commentary surrounding President Donald Trump’s interest in military parades and symbolic shows of force.

On its website, the No Kings movement states: “We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind. The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us.”

Emphasizing the nonviolent nature of the demonstration, organizers asked all attendees to remain peaceful and lawful, and not to bring weapons of any kind, even if legally permitted. Participants were also encouraged to de-escalate any confrontations with counter-protesters and to focus on civic engagement and unity.

“We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it,” one participant’s sign read, reflecting the day’s call for citizens across the country to reclaim their voice through visible and peaceful action.

No incidents were reported during the protest, which remained orderly throughout its duration.