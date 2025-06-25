Art Center earns architectural restoration award for Main Street project Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Danville-Boyle County Architectural Heritage Board has awarded its 2025 Excellence in Exterior Restoration Award to the Art Center of the Bluegrass for its transformation of a historic downtown building.

The project at 409 W. Main St. involved the adaptive reuse of the former Tuts restaurant and radio station building, once owned by Nancy Davis. The structure, built in 1907, is now a central part of the Art Center’s $3.625 million expansion.

The board recognized the project for preserving the building’s historic character while enhancing its function for community use. Architect Garland Van Hook of Wildberry Urban and Shephard Construction were acknowledged for restoring the building’s windows, sills and exterior features.

The restoration also included work on the building’s third-floor ballroom, which began earlier this year and will serve as an event and gathering space when completed.

Mary Conley, chairperson of the Art Center board, highlighted the city’s role in facilitating the property transfer, allowing the Art Center to complete the preservation effort. The board noted the project’s alignment with Danville’s downtown development goals.

Board members took a commemorative photo following the award announcement and commended the Art Center for its continued investment in the community’s architectural heritage.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a certificate of appropriateness for the installation of solar panels on the parish hall of Trinity Episcopal Church. The board determined the panels would not be visible from Main Street and would not alter the structure’s historic appearance.

Other agenda items included discussion on future updates to signage guidelines, planned website improvements and coordination with new city planning staff.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for July.