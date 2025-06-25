Bro. Arnold Glaston Moon, 93

Published 11:08 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Bro. Arnold Glaston Moon, age 93, of Erlanger, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Kentucky. Arnold was born on March 18, 1932, in Byrdstown, TN, to the late Ethel Matthews and George W. Moon. He faithfully served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In his 70 years of Ministry, he served as pastor for 12 different churches full-time, four interim, 14 trips to the Holy Land as a tour guide, one trip to China, and served as a home missionary in West Virginia for the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board, touching countless lives at every turn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 17 brothers and sisters; and one great-grandson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Ruth Moon; children, Leon Moon, Sue (Greg) Puckett, Larry (Brenda) Moon, Eddie Moon (Michelle Norman), Kim Mikolajczyk; he was blessed with nine grandchildren; one step-grandchild; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a great number of nieces and nephews. The Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at 12:00 Noon at Cecilia Baptist Church, 416 East Main Street, Cecelia, KY 42724 with Bro. Tracy Moon and Bro. Glen Cornett to officiate. Burial will follow at Blue Ball Baptist Church Cemetery, 1485 Blue Ball Church Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701. Visitation will be held on Monday night at Cecilia Baptist Church from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Oneida Baptist Institute at https://www.oneidaschool.org/ support-obi/contribute.cfm , or to Clear Creek Bible College in Pineville, KY at https://ccbbc.givecloud.co/ give .