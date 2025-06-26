Boyle County Early Learning Center closes due to budget cuts Published 2:22 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Boyle County Early Learning Center has officially closed its doors, marking the end of a heartfelt chapter in the community’s early childhood education landscape.

The closure, announced this week, was the result of budget constraints decided at the administrative level, according to center director Tonia “Miss Tonna.” The decision does not reflect the quality of work provided by the staff or the impact made within the center’s walls since its planning stages.

Educators and staff members gathered one final time to say goodbye to each other and to the families they have served over the past year. The team was praised for its unwavering passion, dedication and commitment to early childhood education.

Throughout the year, staff members created a nurturing environment designed to prepare children for kindergarten and beyond. Their roles went beyond instruction, serving as mentors and role models who built deep, lasting relationships with children and one another.

The director credited the entire team as the heart and soul of the center, noting their work has created a place filled with learning, support and love.

To families, the center expressed gratitude for their trust and partnership. Staff members said they will forever cherish the opportunity to have been part of each child’s learning journey.

Though the center has closed, its impact will continue in the lives of the children and families it served.