‘Walking Across Egypt’ for an unlikely bond Published 5:17 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Matt McConkey and Julie McNamara. (Photo submitted) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more (Left to right): Bradley Logan, Jonny Maldonado, Logan Yates, and Matt McConkey. (Photo submitted) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more (Left to right): Mike DePope, Patricia Hammond, Logan Yates, Matt McConkey, Bradley Logan, and Julie McNamara. (Photo submitted) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Pictured here are Patricia Hammond and Logan Yates. (Photo submitted)

Pioneer Playhouse continues its 76th season with Walking Across Egypt, a heartwarming Southern comedy about a lonely grandmother and a juvenile delinquent who form an unexpected connection.

The play, adapted by Catherine Bush from Clyde Edgerton’s best-selling novel, runs July 1–19, Tuesdays through Saturdays, at the historic outdoor amphitheater located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. A home-cooked barbecue dinner will be served at 7 p.m. in the shaded courtyard, with the performance following at 8:30 p.m.

“This is one of our favorite plays, so we’re bringing it back after 12 years,” said Heather Henson, managing director of Pioneer Playhouse. “It’s the feel-good play of the summer. And many locals will know playwright Catherine Bush, who lived in Danville for a time, and who still has family here.”

The story follows Mattie Rigsbee, played by Patricia Hammond, as she navigates aging and renewed purpose. When she meets Wesley Benfield, a troubled teen portrayed by Logan Yates, their bond sets the stage for transformation and redemption.

“Mattie has always been a doer, but she’s gotten older, and she feels like she’s slowing down,” said Henson. “She’s at a crossroads in her life and in her faith, and then a stray dog shows up, and one thing leads to another… and before long, Maddie is busy ‘caring for the least of her brethren’ just as her Bible tells her to do.”

“The play has a wonderful message,” said Robby Henson, artistic director of the theater. “I think audiences will really respond to it just as they did twelve years ago.”

Heather Henson noted the fun in seeing returning actors play new roles and praised newcomer Logan Yates, a Mercer County native making his professional debut.

“There are a couple of new faces in this play, and we’re thrilled that a young man from Mercer County is making his professional debut with us,” she said. “Logan Yates has been in a couple of West T. Hill productions, and we were very impressed with him. He’s terrific as Wesley. I think patrons will recognize and love these characters.”

Directed by Derrick Ledbetter, who has worked with Transylvania University, the production also features a live church choir performing hymns, including one titled “Walking Across Egypt.”

“The hymns… bring the whole story together in a special way,” Henson added.

The play was previously adapted into a 1999 film starring Ellen Burstyn, Mark Hamill and Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Reservations are encouraged for all performances and required for dinner. Performances continue in light rain; rain checks will be issued in case of severe weather. For tickets, call the box office at 859-236-2747, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.