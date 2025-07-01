Two arrested after deputies find suspected meth in kitty litter box Published 11:15 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

A traffic stop in the parking lot of a Burger King on June 26 resulted in the arrest of two individuals after Boyle County deputies reportedly found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine concealed in a kitty litter container.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted the stop after noticing the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ramon Drake, 36, of Lexington, was found to be operating with a suspended or revoked license. Deputies also learned he had an active warrant for failure to appear in court.

The passenger was identified as Iman Hawkins, 33, of Georgetown.

During the stop, K9 Bruno was deployed and alerted to possible narcotics inside the vehicle. A search led deputies to a taped kitty litter box, which contained a plastic bag holding what was believed to be approximately two pounds of methamphetamine.

Drake was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, driving on a suspended or revoked license, no operator’s license, and failure to signal.

Hawkins was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Boyle County Detention Center.