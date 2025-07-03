Actors reflect on the heart of ‘Walking Across Egypt’ Published 3:44 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Inside the cool of the rehearsal hall at Pioneer Playhouse, two actors took a brief pause from the rhythm of their indoor run-through to share insight into the emotional core of “Walking Across Egypt” — a Southern comedy about unexpected connections, second chances, and simple acts of kindness.

The play, adapted by Catherine Bush from the novel by Clyde Edgerton, runs July 1–19 in the historic outdoor amphitheater. Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday evenings, with a home-cooked BBQ dinner available at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8:30 p.m. curtain.

Johnny Maldonado, a New York-based actor, plays Lamar Benfield — a man caught between obligations and limitations. Though he didn’t initially seek out the role, Maldonado said the character’s quiet burdens felt familiar.

“Lamar isn’t really ready to take care of someone else because he’s barely getting by on his own,” Maldonado said. “I relate to that. I think a lot of people can — trying to do the right thing when you’re still figuring yourself out.”

Maldonado praised Pioneer Playhouse as a rare gem in the theater world.

“There’s so much history here. They bring in talented people, feed us, and treat us like family,” he said. “It’s like a summer boot camp for actors — a chance to slow down but still stay busy making art. And art is really needed right now.”

Asked what he hopes audiences take away, Maldonado didn’t hesitate: “It’s our duty to help people when we can. A lot of folks look away, but this play reminds us not to.”

Sharing the stage with Maldonado is Logan Yates, a Mercer County native making his professional debut. Yates plays Wesley Benfield, a teen searching for direction and belonging.

“Wesley puts on a tough front, but underneath, he just wants to be seen,” Yates said. “That’s something a lot of people can connect to — wanting someone to notice you, to believe in you.”

The experience has been a whirlwind, Yates said, with a fast-paced rehearsal process that pushed him to grow as a performer.

“I got the script a few weeks early and really tried to figure out who Wesley is,” he said. “It’s been about understanding how he changes — and how to show that honestly.”

One of his favorite moments in the show comes from a quiet, reflective scene.

“I love moments where there’s no dialogue — just body movement and expression,” he said. “Sometimes, silence says the most.”

Directed by Derrick Ledbetter, “Walking Across Egypt” balances humor and heart, and features live hymns that deepen the story’s emotional pull. The show also includes returning Pioneer favorites alongside new talent like Yates.

“It’s the feel-good play of the summer,” said Managing Director Heather Henson. “And one with a message that sticks.”

For tickets or dinner reservations, contact Pioneer Playhouse at 859-236-2747. The theater is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. Performances continue in light rain; in case of severe weather, rain checks are issued.