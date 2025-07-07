Remembering Jeff Jewell: A devoted leader and beloved Friend Published 3:30 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Jeff Jewell is remembered as more than a community leader — he was a connector, a motivator, and a friend whose energy and commitment left a lasting impression across Boyle County.

Alethea Bruzek, MPH, Boyle County Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, reflected on her friendship and work alongside Jewell through the Chamber of Commerce and various community projects.

“When I first met Jeff he had met up with a mutual friend for drinks at Plank, back when Plank had a bar/restaurant in the front where Dry Stack is now. I remember he was such a friendly and energetic soul. His personality was very welcoming and bubbly,” Bruzek said. “We sat and chatted for a good while which was the beginning of a great friendship.”

Their bond grew through shared involvement in local events, including the Farmers Market and Third Thursdays.

“Jeff was such a dedicated hard worker. He could get you to volunteer for anything. Jeff had a real gift for bringing people together,” she said.

Bruzek emphasized how Jewell was always present and engaged.

“Jeff would always show up. He was so dedicated to making everything he did or was involved with successful. He was not shy about long hours, early mornings or late nights. He kept working until the job was done. That’s who he was. Giving and supportive almost to a fault.”

Their personal and professional moments are filled with laughter and mutual support.

“We would meet up for drinks and unpack our day, laughing and making light of the silly things that happen when you are a public servant working in a very busy community,” she added.

The Farmers Market at Constitution Square recently hosted “Jeff Jewell Day” in his honor — a fitting tribute to someone who envisioned retiring into a quieter life running the market.

“I was so thankful that the Farmer’s Market hosted such a lovely memorial event for Jeff. He loved the Farmer’s Market. Loved it,” Bruzek said. “The bench they had dedicated to him will be a lasting reminder of the positive impact he had on not only the market but the vendors and patrons who shop there.”

Family members in attendance were deeply moved by the community’s appreciation for Jeff.

“One thing Jeff taught all of us is how to be there 100%. He gave himself 100% to this job and this community. He cared so much,” Bruzek said. “Another thing Jeff taught us is to stay close to your family and friends. Keep in touch. You never know when the last time you talk to someone will be the last time.”

Jeff Jewell’s legacy lives on through the connections he made, the joy he shared, and the community he helped strengthen.