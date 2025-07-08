Danville Celebrates Fourth of July Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

Danville residents rang in Independence Day with a packed schedule of community festivities that brought color, competition, and celebration to Millennium Park.

The celebration began on July 3 with “Paint the Park,” a community art project hosted by Danville-Boyle County Parks & Recreation in collaboration with the Art Center of the Bluegrass. Participants of all ages added personal flair to designated sidewalk squares at the park using paint kits provided in advance. The activity turned walkways into a festive tapestry, setting the tone for the weekend.

On the morning of July 4, basketball took center stage with the annual 3-on-3 tournament. Open to participants from third grade and up, the event drew young athletes and their families for a fast-paced competition. Teams battled it out on the courts, showing off skills and sportsmanship throughout the day.

Later that evening, Millennium Park transformed into a hub of family fun. Food trucks, carnival-style games, inflatables, and music kept attendees of all ages entertained. Crowds gathered with blankets and lawn chairs as dusk approached, awaiting the finale.

The evening concluded with a fireworks display that lit up the Danville sky around 9:30 p.m. Spectators cheered as bursts of color and sound filled the air, closing out the day with a sense of community pride.

Email newsletter signup

The events were organized by Danville-Boyle County Parks & Recreation, who encouraged residents to follow their Facebook page for future event updates.

From painted squares to starlit skies, Danville’s Fourth of July weekend offered something for everyone and celebrated the spirit of togetherness that defines the holiday.