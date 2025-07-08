Ohio multi-sport athlete commits to Cats for football and baseball Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

CINCINNATI (KT) – Matt Ponatoski, a four-star Ohio high school quarterback, committed to Kentucky Sunday night. It is a double win for the Wildcats since Ponatoski will be joining the baseball team, too.

The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 21 quarterback in the 2026 class.

As a junior at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ponatoski was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio in both football and basketball.

He was named Ohio Mr. Football too after throwing for 4,217 yards, 57 touchdowns and just three interceptions while leading his team to the OHSAA Division I state championship. In the spring, he hit .462 in 27 baseball games.

Ponatoski, who is 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, jumped at the chance to play football and baseball in the SEC. UK baseball coach Nick Mingione had him in for a convincing visit and the football program benefited from it. Ponatoski is a MLB baseball prospect with the possibility of being good enough to be drafted in 2026, according to Perfect Game.

Ponatoski is the first Ohio recruit to commit to Kentucky since former assistant coach Vince Marrow left UK for Louisville this month. Marrow in the past had helped bring many Ohio prospects to Kentucky.

Email newsletter signup

While the Wildcats had some strong commitments in June, only two were four-star prospects. The commitment of Ponatoski is a good boost for coach Mark Stoops as he tries to rebuild Kentucky football.