Danville couples celebrate decades of love in double vow renewal Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more 2/2 Swipe or click to see more

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

Two Danville couples with more than 135 years of marriage between them renewed their vows in a joint ceremony Thursday afternoon, July 3rd, at Morning Pointe of Danville Assisted Living, offering a touching testament to lifelong love and shared devotion.

Charlie and Edna Shannon marked their 70th wedding anniversary with the celebration. Charlie, a former Army medic and longtime Danville police officer, and Edna, a retired payroll clerk with Boyle County Schools, have been a cornerstone of the community for decades. Together, they have also served faithfully at Calvary Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Joining them in the double vow renewal were Glenn and June Majors, who celebrated 67 years of marriage. Glenn, a retired U.S. Forest Department employee, and June, a dedicated homemaker, stood side by side once again to reaffirm the commitment they made nearly seven decades ago.

The ceremony was filled with emotion, laughter, and heartfelt wisdom. Both husbands shared similar advice when asked about the secret to a lasting marriage: “Agree to disagree in any argument,” and “Keep God first in the relationship.”

Residents, family members, and staff gathered to witness the rare occasion, celebrating not just one love story, but two—both rich in history and resilience. The event was more than a vow renewal; it was a celebration of faith, family, and the enduring power of companionship.

Email newsletter signup

Hosted at Morning Pointe, the ceremony reminded everyone present of the beauty of lifelong partnership and the strength that grows with time. As guests looked on, the two couples held hands and repeated the promises that have carried them through decades of change, joy, and love.