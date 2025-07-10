Published 8:04 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Patricia Welch Farmer Zippay, affectionately known as Patsy, passed away on July 9, 2025. Born on September 16, 1935, in Louisville, Ky., she was the daughter of Stanley and Marguerite Welch, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brother, Stanley Welch, Jr. and by the father of her children, John C. “Jack” Farmer.

Patsy valued her education and was valedictorian of her 1953 graduating class of Danville High School. She was a 1957 graduate of Centre College and received her master’s degree and Rank I from Eastern Kentucky University. Patsy taught English and Psychology at Danville High School until she retired in 1991. She loved working with students in and out of the classroom and was the DHS cheerleading sponsor and newspaper sponsor for many years.

In Patsy’s own words, her blended family is her “best work” and “proudest accomplishment.” She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John D. “Dave” Zippay and predeceased by her daughter Nancy Farmer Young. She is survived by her children Cassie (John) Zippay and John C. (Donna) Farmer; her stepchildren Michelle Zippay, John Zippay, Marla Zippay, and Tammy (Kevin) Reid. Her extensive family also includes 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Sandy Whitis, the staff at Walker’s Trail, and the Heritage Hospice, especially Heather Howard.

Patsy had numerous passions and interests in her life. She was an avid reader and writer and could be a strict grammarian. She documented her life through journals that she began in her first diary as a young girl in 1946. Throughout her life she wrote letters to all her family and eventually embraced emailing and texting family. A voracious reader, her tastes ranged the gamut from Tony Hillerman’s Navajo mystery series to Shakespeare. Reading led her to explore some of the places she read about in novels, especially the Southwest United States where she and her husband lived for several years after retiring. In fact she was proud that she had visited all 50 states— most made from one of the motor homes they owned through the years. However, her favorite travel destinations mostly revolved around a beach or visiting one of her family members in Hawaii, Florida, and Germany.

In addition to her more academic pursuits, she excelled at the domestic arts and was an accomplished seamstress and talented cook. Patsy demonstrated her love for her family through sewing and cooking. She made beautiful wedding, prom, and Easter dresses for her daughters and granddaughters and gathered family and friends at her table for many occasions. She was active through the years in her support for Oleika Shrine Temple and made lifelong friends through the social and charitable events of the Shriners.

Patsy’s wish was that those who love her, when reflecting on her life, say two things, “It was a life well-lived, and it was a life full of God’s best gifts.”

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Patsy’s honor to Centre College and Heritage Hospice.

Visitation will be from 12:30 – 2:00 PM, Sunday at Centenary Methodist Church Chapel with the Funeral Service following at 2 PM. Arrangements entrusted to W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home.