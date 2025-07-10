Seniors Got Talent returns with prizes, passion and a platform to shine Published 12:02 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Seniors across Kentucky will once again have the opportunity to take the spotlight as the 6th Annual Seniors Got Talent Lexington showcase approaches, with in-person auditions set for July 14–22 at locations from Louisville to Richmond.

Hosted by the Morning Pointe Foundation, the popular talent competition highlights performers aged 60 and up, offering them a stage to dazzle with music, dance, comedy or one-of-a-kind talents. Finalists will compete Sept. 9 at the historic Lexington Opera House for prizes including $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, $250 for third, and a People’s Choice Award.

Last year’s standout, 70-year-old belly dancer Sandy Larson, earned second place and captured hearts with her energetic routine—later gaining national attention. “It was just incredible – I haven’t played in a venue like this except maybe in college, so it was amazing,” said Keith Williams, last year’s third-place winner.

This year’s in-person audition schedule includes a stop at Morning Pointe of Danville on Monday, July 14, from 1–3 p.m. Acts with six members or fewer are welcome to try out. Auditions will be judged based on technical ability, stage presence, costume, difficulty, and creativity. Online auditions are also being accepted through July 25 at morningpointefoundation.com/events/seniors-got-talent.

“This is a great show, a great cause, and such a display of awesome talent to boot,” said 2024 second-place winners Collins and Cox.

Funds raised from ticket sales and sponsorships will support scholarships for local college students, a mission central to the Morning Pointe Foundation.

“Each year, our Lexington show just gets better and better,” said Executive Director Miranda Perez. “We’re giving seniors a chance to show that age is just a number.”

Tickets will be $10 plus fees and available via Ticketmaster closer to the event date.