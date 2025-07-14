Roberts named editorial manager for Advocate-Messenger Published 11:39 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Stanford native Casey Roberts has been named the new editorial manager for The Advocate-Messenger, The Jessamine Journal, and The Interior Journal, bringing a strong hometown connection and a renewed focus on community-first journalism across the region.

Roberts, who grew up in Lincoln County and began his career as a sports editor, now leads the editorial direction for all three publications under Bluegrass Newsmedia.

“This part of Kentucky means everything to me,” Roberts said. “Stanford is home, but I’ve spent a lot of time in Danville and Nicholasville over the years, and I see the same sense of pride in each place. The people, the values, the small-town energy—it’s something worth celebrating and preserving through good local journalism.”

Roberts’ path into journalism began with a passion for storytelling and a background in athletics. Reporting on local sports helped him understand the deeper meaning behind the games—the pride, the effort, the community support—and sparked a broader interest in covering the full scope of small-town life.

Now, as editorial manager, Roberts says his mission is clear.

“My goal is to continue the strong legacy each paper already holds, while also giving new energy to the stories that make each town feel like home,” he said. “That means putting a spotlight on students, teachers, athletes, city leaders, and the folks who make things happen behind the scenes.”

Roberts emphasized the importance of making the paper feel personal again—like it belongs to the community.

“Whether it’s a city council decision, a football game, or a feature about a lifelong local business, it all matters,” he said. “People want to see themselves, their neighbors, and their stories reflected on the page.”

He also believes deeply in accessibility and transparency when it comes to the newsroom.

“I want readers to know I’m here and I’m listening,” Roberts said. “If you have a story idea, feedback, or just want to introduce yourself, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

A childhood memory still fuels his commitment to local journalism today.

“I remember the first time I saw myself in the paper as a kid—it was just a school photo, but it meant something,” he said. “It made me feel like I was part of the bigger story of our town. I want others to feel that too.”

Roberts can be reached at casey.roberts@bluegrassnewsmedia.com for story submissions, feedback, or just to say hello.

The Advocate-Messenger, The Jessamine Journal, and The Interior Journal are all part of Bluegrass Newsmedia and remain committed to delivering meaningful, reliable local news to the people of Central Kentucky.