Boyle County Fiscal Court reviews options for connector road project

At a recent special-called meeting of the Boyle County Fiscal Court, officials discussed three possible routes for a proposed connector road aimed at improving traffic flow and supporting growth in the southeastern part of the county.

Three distinct routes—labeled Route A, B and C—were reviewed with input from magistrates, engineers, and the public. A large map presentation at the meeting helped illustrate how each route would connect the Danville Bypass (US 150) to existing roads in the county.

Route A, referred to as the East Connector, is the shortest option at 1.53 miles and would run along or near the existing Gose Pike corridor. It was described as the most direct route and the only one connecting to an existing city road network. Some officials expressed concern that it may be too close to current traffic patterns and not significantly improve congestion.

Route B is a 3-mile central option that cuts north through the area, offering more internal access to parcels of land likely to be developed in the future. Supporters of Route B believe it would open up economic opportunity and balance future traffic demand. “The road is not just to get people through—it’s to bring people in,” said one magistrate during the meeting.

Route C, labeled the Eastern Route, spans 4.55 miles and travels around the far eastern edge of the study area. Though it was designed as a bypass-style route, critics noted that it would leave over 50% of the area unserved by direct access. “It bypasses everything,” said one magistrate. “It doesn’t help the people that live there now, and it won’t help the people that are going to live there.”

The Fiscal Court acknowledged the importance of taking time to consider each option carefully. The final alignment is not yet decided, and additional public input is expected before any construction begins.