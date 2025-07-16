Billy Joe (“Bill”) Case, 78

Published 8:49 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

On June 30, Billy Joe (“Bill”) Case, formerly of Danville, passed away peacefully at his home in Palominas, Arizona, with his wife, Margaret, by his side. He was 78 years old, having been born in Danville to parents Robert Lee Case and Leeilah (Price) Case. When Bill was a toddler, the Cases moved to Connersville, IN, and Bill grew up there. As a young adult, he lived for a time in Kalamazoo, MI, and later worked on a ranch outside Red Lodge, MT. After settling back in Danville in the 1980s, Bill was employed by the Kentucky Department of Corrections, involved in the opening of Northpoint Training Center at Burgin. It was at the prison, in 1989, that he met the criminal defense lawyer who would soon become his wife. At the end of his career as a civil servant, in 2005, Bill retired from his position as Northpoint’s internal affairs officer, having achieved the rank of lieutenant. In retirement, he and Margaret moved from their cottage on Herrington Lake to their forever home in the high mountain desert of SE Arizona, within sight of Mexico. Bill loved the outdoors and watching wildlife. He was a longtime birder, an ardent Kentucky (and Arizona!) Wildcat fan, and an adventurous traveler to every continent except Antarctica. Over his remarkable life, Bill became known for being a soft-spoken, easy-going, principled, and kind man. Upon learning of his death, one of his friends and colleagues from Northpoint reminisced, “Everyone at Northpoint respected Bill Case. It didn’t matter if it was staff or it was inmates. He treated everybody fairly and with respect.” In addition to his adoring wife of 35 years, Bill is survived by many others who mourn his passing, including: two daughters, Tresa Humphrey and Tammy Case, both of Columbus, IN; one son, Billy Richard Case, of Bedford, IN; a brother, Jeff Case of Cambridge City, IN; and four sisters: Susan Taylor of Whitley City, Sharon Price and her husband Joe, of Harrodsburg, Judy Strong of Connersville, IN, and Paula Murray and her husband Michael, of Port Charlotte, FL. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, “double first cousins”, and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his older brother, Robert Lee Case, Jr.; his stepfather, Leslie Steele; his maternal grandparents, Walter and Georgia (White) Price, of Danville; and his paternal grandparents, Jasper and Pearl (Shearer) Case, who were natives of Garrard County. To honor Bill’s wishes, his family and friends will gather for a private memorial to celebrate his life at a later date, around his intended burial site, which will be at Margaret’s family’s lot in the Paris (KY) Cemetery. For an expression of sympathy in Bill’s memory, you might consider a contribution to the National Audubon Society, or to the Tucson Bird Alliance (at tucsonbirds.org), or to your favorite charitable organization that helps children who are experiencing poverty.