Boyle Fiscal Court discusses community updates, bids and benefits Published 10:39 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Boyle County Fiscal Court covered a range of topics during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday,July 8th, including community recognitions, bid approvals, and new employee benefit discussions.

The court began by approving routine items such as meeting minutes, budget transfers, cash transfers and bills. Under new business, John Feather was appointed to the Fire Board. Judge-Executive Trille Bottom also led a special recognition during the meeting.

A representative with Shepherd’s House, provided a quarterly update on the organization’s work and highlighted poet Diana Carroll as part of the presentation.

Planning and Zoning Director Hannah Gray presented a proposed text amendment, and Facilities Supervisor Mark Gordon brought forward a bid for Fred Cain exterior painting work, which was approved by the court.

Public Works Supervisor Roger Johnson submitted salt bids for upcoming winter preparations, and HR Director Steve Griffin discussed a new policy regarding leave for birth or placement and proposed an Adoption Benefit Program for employees.

IT Director Bill Nichols addressed two items: the county’s Microsoft subscription and updates related to Civic Plus, the county’s website and communications platform.

Later in the meeting, Judge Bottom introduced the topic of disbanding the Birthplace of Kentucky committee. Treasurer Shannon Greene presented an amended reappointment order for review and approval.

An executive session was held under KRS 61.810 (1)(f) to discuss matters that could lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee.

The meeting concluded with comments from magistrates, the county attorney, and the county judge-executive, before officially adjourning.

The Boyle County Fiscal Court meets regularly at the Boyle County Courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.