Published 8:37 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Diana Gail Ballard, 76, of Danville, passed away July 2, 2025 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Diana was born on December 24, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Charles and Lillian Broaddus. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, David Ballard. Diana was the office manager for Gastroenterology Associates of Central Kentucky for over 25 years in Danville. Diana was as an active member of the Humane Society for many years. She was so generous, kind and adored her family. Surviving is her loving husband, David; her son, Mark Ballard (Kim) of Danville; grandsons, Lane Ballard and Clay Ballard, both of Danville; and special friend, Destin Newman. Funeral services were held at Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home. www.preston-pruitt.com