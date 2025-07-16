Published 8:38 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Gilford “Buddy” Anderson, 82, of Danville, passed away July 14, 2025 at his home. He was born on March 19, 1943 in Boyle County to the late Earl F. and Glenndola Muncy Anderson. Poppie was the heart of our family, a hardworking man who built Anderson Brokerage, Inc. from the ground up, using it not just to sell candy, but to provide for and raise the family he loved so deeply. For 62 beautiful years, he shared his life with the love of his life, Margaret, their bond a shining example of true devotion. His days were filled with dogs at his side, dirt on his hands from the garden or farm, and laughter from the jokes he loved to tell—some corny, some clever, all unforgettable. He had a way of saying exactly what he thought, never sugarcoated, but always from the heart. His honesty, humor, and love for the simple things will be missed more than words can say. Surviving is his wife, Margaret; two sons, David W. Anderson (Rhonda) of Danville and Scott E. Anderson (Kimberly) of Stanford; grandchildren, Ashley Ping (Michael), Whitney Mason (Justin), John Anderson (Tabitha), Emily Lyons (Evan), Austin Anderson (Cheyenne), Brooklynn Dollar (Mat), Logan Robert-Gil Anderson, Gunnar Gillis (Brynn) and Jagger Gillis (Doeschka); great-grandchildren, Lucy Anderson, Eli Anderson, Bo Mason, Ryan Ping, Ellie Lyons, Owen Ping, Luka Dollar, Mila Anderson, Wesley Anderson, Cooper Lyons, Bennett Mason, Georgia Gillis, Gracie Mae Dollar and Silas Anderson; two sisters, Patsy Campbell of Stanford and Hope Bartley of Danville and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Billie Elaine Harris and Peggy Cummins.

Memorial contributions are preferred to Danville-Boyle County Humane Society. Funeral services were held at Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home. www.preston-pruitt.com