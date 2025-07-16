Published 8:36 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Juanita Mae Morris, 98, of Danville, passed away July 2, 2025 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. She was born May 5, 1927 in Anderson County to the late Elmore and Luzine Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Morris. Juanita was a member of the Salvation Army, loved serving in her church, as a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher. She was in the League of Mercy for 45 years and was a Home League Chaplain. She loved reading, fishing, and camping. Above all, she loved her family immensely. Surviving is a granddaughter, Lori Morris of Danville; two great-grandsons, Tyler and Cody Morris; five great-grandchildren, Briar Morris, Owen Morris, Maci Morris, Aubri Morris, and Mila Morris; and a sister, Virginia Garland of Lexington. She is preceded in death by her husband, grandsons, Michael snd Steve Morris; brother, William Edward Jenkins and sisters, Ida Boyd and Sara Ann Blakeman. Funeral service were held at Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home. www.preston-pruitt.com