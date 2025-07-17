Danville Children’s Choir represents community at Queen City Festival Published 3:01 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

josely.labarrere@bluegrassnewsmedia.com

The Danville Children’s Choir recently took part in the Queen City Festival in Cincinnati from June 26–29, joining over 150 singers from five states, including Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri and Maine.

Despite being the youngest ensemble there, the Danville choir earned the distinction of performing their own set during the event.

The trip was made possible thanks to an outpouring of local support. Donations from businesses, organizations, and individuals totaled $15,525, allowing choir families to contribute what they could and making it possible for more children to participate.

“The singers and their families would like to thank the community for their amazing support,” Patti Wright said. “This allowed families to pay as much as they could afford, making it possible for more singers to have this great experience.”

Wright said the experience gave students a chance to grow musically and personally while representing Danville on a larger stage.

“We were so proud to represent our community at this wonderful choral festival and look forward to the next opportunity in the future,” she said.

The Danville Children’s Choir continues to build its reputation as a young but determined group, one committed to excellence—and with the community behind them, they’re eager for what’s next.