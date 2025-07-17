Published 8:18 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Ray William Price, 84, of Danville passed away July 15, 2025. Born in Casey County on July 9, 1941, he was the son of the late Lilburn and Erie Eads Price. Ray was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman all his life. He graduated from Liberty High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for Fred Cain Farm Equipment for over 60 years. Ray attended the Junction City Church of Christ. Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Annetta Duggins Price of Danville; daughter, Jennifer Price of Georgetown; sister, Lily (Carl) Sandusky of Casey County; several special nieces and nephews; and numerous fishing buddies and great friends. Visitation will be Monday, July 21, 2025, from 5:00PM-8:00PM with funeral service Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 1:00PM all at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Danville. Pallbearers will be Greg Duggins, Charlie Duggins, Tim Thompson, Ricky Richards, Dave Thompson, and Jeff Price. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Duggins, Glen Wren, Earl Owens, Joey Martin, Joe Noel, Gary Price, Jimmy Overstreet, John Adams, Floyd Lyons, and Johnny Jordan. Memorial Contributions suggested to the Danville Humane Society. W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.